Russian national team footballer Barinov faces arrest for traffic violation

Lokomotiv and Russian national team footballer Dmitry Barinov is under threat of arrest for violating traffic rules. This is reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

According to the source, in a year and a half, Barinov committed 703 violations for 642 thousand rubles. The athlete was issued the most fines for speeding (388) and not wearing a seat belt (120). The player also drove in the bus lane, on the side of the road, and carried a child without a child seat.

It is noted that Barinov’s fine payment deadlines have expired. For overdue violations, the midfielder faces a fine twice as large, 15 days of arrest, or up to 50 hours of correctional labor.

Barinov is currently with the national team in Vietnam. The team is unable to return to Moscow due to a typhoon that has hit the country.