The Russian national ice hockey team defeated Belarus in the Eurochallenge match on their site. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, April 24, in Moscow and ended with a score of 2: 0 (1: 0, 1: 0, 0: 0) in favor of the hosts. The goals for the winners were scored by Ivan Morozov and Pavel Kraskovsky.

The meeting against Belarus was the second for the Russians in preparation for the 2021 World Cup. On Friday, April 23, the Russian national team beat the same opponent with a score of 6: 3.

The World Championship will take place from May 21 to June 6 in Riga. The tournament, together with the capital of Latvia, was supposed to be hosted by Minsk, but Belarus was deprived of the tournament. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) attributed this decision to safety concerns.