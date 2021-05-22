On May 22, the Russian national team beat the British team in the ice hockey world championship (WCH) match, which takes place in Latvia.

The Russians beat their rivals with a score of 7: 1. In the first period, the Russian national team sent four goals to the opponents’ goal. Two of them were scored by Anton Burdasov, Mikhail Grigorenko and Sergey Tolkachinsky – one each, complements “Sport-Express”…

Pavel Karnaukhov, Andrey Kuzmenko, Anton Slepyshev also scored goals against the British. As a result, Russia scored six points after two matches and leads the group standings.

On May 24, the Russians will play against the Slovak national team.

Earlier on Friday, Russian hockey players in the opening match of the World Cup beat the Czech team with a score of 4: 3.

As part of the Russians, the goals were scored by Anton Burdasov (5th minute), Artem Shvets-Rogovoy (36), Alexander Barabanov (46). Jakub Flek (10), Jakub Vrana (38) and Dominik Kubalik (58) scored against the Czechs. The winning shot 19 seconds before the end of the game was made by Mikhail Grigorenko.

The Ice Hockey World Championship will take place in Latvia from May 21 to June 6. The Russian national team will play in a group with teams from Sweden, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain.