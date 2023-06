How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian National Guard Commander Viktor Zolotov during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech to the country’s security units on Tuesday (27) at the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY GUNEEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russia’s National Guard, founded seven years ago by the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, wants to equip itself with tanks and heavy weapons, the commander-in-chief of the force, General Viktor Zolotov, announced on Tuesday (27).

“We don’t have tanks and other long-range heavy weapons. We are going to introduce them into the troops,” Zolotov told the press.

According to the general, this issue has already been discussed with President Putin, although he has not given further details, such as the date of delivery of the necessary equipment to the corporation.

The head of the National Guard added that during the Wagner Group mutiny, he was in constant contact with Putin and ensured that the mercenaries would not be able to take Moscow.

“They could have approached Moscow, but they wouldn’t have taken it,” he said.

Putin created the National Guard in 2016, giving the new security force between 350,000 and 400,000 members.

The National Guard reports directly to the president, who can order its armed intervention in cases of emergency, public disorder and situations that endanger national security.

Members of the corporation, created on the basis of troops from the Ministry of the Interior, can fire and use force without warning “when there are situations of danger to the life of a citizen, a member of the National Guard or the risk of a serious crime being committed”. ”.

The National Guard, which is also involved in the war in Ukraine, already has light artillery and combat helicopters.