The Russian National Guardfounded seven years ago by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin wants to equip himself with tanks and heavy weaponsas announced on Tuesday by its commander-in-chief, General Victor Zolotov, after the failed rebellion of Wagner’s troops.

“We do not have tanks and other long-range heavy weapons. We are going to introduce them into the troops,” Zolotov told reporters.

According to Zolotov, this matter has already been discussed with the president to define the delivery date of the required equipment to that military body, among other things. However, the general refrained from offering further details.

The head of the Russian National Guard added that during the Wagner Group mutiny he was in permanent contact with Putin and he assured that the Wagnerites could not have taken Moscow.



“They could get close to Moscow, but they wouldn’t take it,” he said.

For his part, Vladimir Putin thanked the military on Tuesday which, according to him, prevented a “civil war”.

“You were opposed to these riots, the result of which would inevitably have been chaos,” Putin said during a ceremony before the military in Moscow.

What is the Russian National Guard?

Putin created the National Guard in 2016, staffing the new security force with between 350,000 and 400,000 members.

This body obeys directly the president, who can order its armed intervention in cases of emergency, public disorder and situations that endanger national security.

This body can use force without prior notice when there are situations of danger to the life of a citizen

Therefore, they can shoot and use force without prior warning “when there are situations of danger to the life of a citizen, of a member of the National Guard” or risk of committing a serious crime.

The Russian National Guard, also involved in the fighting in Ukraine, already has light artillery and combat helicopters. However, after what happened over the weekend with Wagner, they hope to strengthen their teams and their role on Russian soil.

