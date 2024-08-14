Foreign drug courier with methadone scared of patrol and caught by Russian National Guard

A foreign citizen was detained in Moscow with 26 grams of the narcotic substance methadone. This was reported on Wednesday, August 14, by Telegram-Rosgvardia channel.

According to the investigation, on 10th Parkovaya Street, security forces patrolling the area noticed a suspicious man who tried to escape when he saw the security forces. When checking his documents, the migrant became nervous and then threw out several packages wrapped in tape. An examination established that there was methadone sorted into packages inside.

The detainee was handed over to police officers for further investigation.

In January, three migrants in the Chelyabinsk region were stripped of their citizenship for drug crimes.