The Russian national football team lost in a friendly match against the Swedish national team with a score of 1: 2. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The scoring in the match was opened by the Swedes through the efforts of striker Alexander Isak in the 21st minute. In the second half, the Swedish team increased their lead. This time Matthias Johansson scored. Already in stoppage time, the Russians managed to win back one goal. The first goal for the Russian national team was scored by Spartak striker Alexander Sobolev.

Defender Georgy Jikia and goalkeeper Marinato Guilherme were absent from the Russian national team. Both athletes are in self-isolation due to suspicious coronavirus test results.

On October 11, the Russian national team will have a League of Nations match against Turkey. And on October 14, Stanislav Cherchesov’s wards play with the Hungarians.