Russia’s public debt in 2020 increased by 5.42 trillion rubles, or 39.9 percent, and amounted to 18.99 trillion rubles, or 17.8 percent of GDP. This is stated in the report on the execution of the federal budget for January-December 2020, published on website Accounts Chamber.

Inside the country, the Ministry of Finance borrowed 5.18 trillion rubles, which is 2.5 times more than attracted in 2019 and is the maximum amount in more than 15 years. The repayment amounted to 0.58 trillion rubles.

The report specifies that in the pre-crisis 2019, the national debt grew by 7.8 percent, or 976 billion rubles, and its volume reached 13.56 trillion rubles, or 12.3 percent of GDP. External debt in foreign currency increased by $ 1.9 billion, or 3.5 percent, amounting to $ 56.8 billion. In 2021, the Ministry of Finance plans to borrow about 3.7 trillion rubles.

Earlier it was reported that in December 2020, Russia again increased its investments in the US national debt, bringing their volume to $ 6.011 billion.

In recent years, Russia has not been among the largest holders of the US government debt. If in 2010 the volume of investments reached a maximum of 170 billion, then since April 2018, under the threat of sanctions, Moscow has decided to get rid of American government bonds as much as possible. In February last year, their volume was $ 12.58 billion, twice as much as at present.