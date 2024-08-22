Russian basketball players refuse to play match with Colombia at Friendship Cup in Perm

The Russian national team made changes to the schedule of the Friendship Cup, which is taking place in Perm. The reason was that the Colombian national team brought a fake team to the tournament.

Russian National Basketball Team Refuses to Play Match with Colombia

The organizers of the Friendship Cup announced that the Colombian team will play against the Parma youth team, and the Russian team will meet with the Venezuelan team. The matches will be held on August 23 and 25. The decision was made in order to maintain the sporting level of the competition and ensure equal conditions for all participants.

Andrey Kirilenko Photo: Irina Buzhor / Kommersant

The schedule was changed after the Colombian Basketball Federation denied that the country’s main team would participate in the basketball tournament in Russia. The local basketball federation said it had not received any invitation to participate in the Friendship Cup tournament in Russia.

In addition, the Colombians did not give formal permission to any clubs or schools to represent the country in Russia. The Federation promised to take legal steps to punish those guilty of unauthorized use of the national team image and logo.

Russia said it held talks with the Colombian Basketball Federation

The Russian Basketball Federation (RBF) stated that the match involving the team declared as the Colombian national team was organized in full compliance with official documents.

We categorically do not use any unofficial publics, links or additional channels for interaction Andrey KirilenkoPresident of the Russian Basketball Federation

The head of the Russian Basketball Federation Andrey Kirilenko noted that the negotiations with the Colombian team took place through official communication channels. He emphasized that all contacts were established with the legitimate president of the federation, which is confirmed by the relevant documents and information available on the website of the International Basketball Federation.

The Colombian team suffered crushing defeats at the tournament

The team called the Colombian national team lost to Perm’s Parma at the Friendship Cup. The match ended with a crushing score of 155:53 in favor of Evgeny Pashutin’s charges. Before that, the Colombians lost to Venezuela with a difference of 51 points. After the matches, the team’s coach Jorge Vazquez said that he felt guilty about the results.

It is a very interesting experience for us to play against such a technical opponent. The team’s task now is to rest and then think about how to counter strong Russian players Jorge VasquezColombian coach

No information about Vazquez’s coaching experience was found. His name does not appear on the Colombian Basketball Federation website. The national team’s coach since February 2023 has been Guillermo Moreno.

None of the basketball players who played in the tournament in Russia have ever played for the main Colombian team. According to information SportsLuis Miguel Parra Sanchez, who wore number five, works as an engineer and publishes a basketball magazine in his spare time. Other players played for professional or college 3-on-3 basketball teams.

Vasquez said the team includes both professionals and students who are just starting out and want to try their hand at professional sports. He believes the players will gain a lot of experience playing in front of spectators.

The Colombian national team played its last official games in February 2023. At that time, the team reached the second stage of the World Cup qualifying tournament, but lost all matches.