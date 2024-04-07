Weird exhibition policy in Russia: The Hermitage in Petersburg wants to attribute three new paintings to Leonardo, and a show is being organized by the painting mother of a murdered mercenary leader.

In the first days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mikhail Piotrovsky, the director of the St. Petersburg Hermitage, expressed hope that the war would not affect cultural exchanges with foreign countries. However, the barbarity of Russian aggression and the arbitrary destruction of Ukrainian heritage soon made cultural exchange unthinkable for Western countries. How does the most important Russian museum organize its exhibition program in international isolation?

Most exhibitions are based on the Hermitage's rich collection, which offers sufficient material for serious shows. However, some exhibition projects that the museum has initiated recently show that the director of the Hermitage does not care at all about his already tarnished reputation. The exhibition of the competition entries “Redemption and Rebirth,” for example, took place in the atrium of the General Staff, the former headquarters of the tsarist military, which is located opposite the Winter Palace. Both the location and the exhibition itself were highly symbolic.