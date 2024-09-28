In the summer of 2024, TikTok suddenly conquered the “Russian mukbang“: bloggers from all over the world began to eat smoked mackerel with boiled potatoes and raw onions on camera and share their impressions of what they ate. Initially, videos with fish and potatoes were shot mainly by bloggers from Russia and the CIS countries, but gradually residents of other countries, mainly the United States, joined them. The dinner, traditional for Russia, seemed unusual to many of them, but very tasty. Lenta.ru studied the trend and found out how a dish familiar to Russia and Eastern European countries became a hit among Western bloggers, intrigued their audience and caused controversy.

“Okay, Russia!”

“Look what I have! This is cold smoked mackerel! I’ve been thinking about her all week,” speaks blogger from Los Angeles with the nickname Yardenjoseph in a video called “Cooking a traditional Russian dish.” She cut the fish into large pieces and then placed it on a plate with raw onions and boiled potatoes. She seasoned the potatoes with butter and sprinkled them with dill. “Wow. I like it,” she said after trying everything together.

According to another American TikToker with the nickname Myriamestrella8, her TikTok feed was literally filled with videos about smoked fish and chips. The blogger decided to repeat the trend: she also tried mackerel with raw onions, but boiled the potatoes in their jackets. She first sprinkled the fish with vinegar and cleaned it of bones. “This is damn delicious! My God. This is incredible,” she marveled.

This is what a typical video in the Russian Mukbang trend looks like. The footage shows a Personal PB blogger from the USA Frame: Personal PB /YouTube

Another blogger from the USA Michelle Brown in her video admittedthat for the first time in his life he eats smoked fish. Like many others, the tiktoker liked the combination of mackerel with onions and boiled potatoes, but she found the fish too fatty. And another American blogger, Lovelymimi, was skeptical about the dish at first because she thought it lacked seasoning. But after trying all the products together, the tiktoker was satisfied.

The onions seem so sweet. I think it’s because the fish is so salty. Mmmmmmmm. This onion is very tasty. Well, good, Russia! LovelymimiTikTok blogger

Residents of the United States who decided to try a Russian dinner said that they went to local Russian or European stores in search of smoked mackerel, since it is difficult to find in American supermarkets. And a TikToker with the nickname Lovelymimi wanted to buy smoked mackerel on Amazon, but she was stopped by the price on the marketplace: $30 apiece.

American blogger Lovelymimi Shot: @lovelymimi865 / TikTok

The trend has also taken root in Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands and other countries, but its origin has proven difficult to establish. TikTok decided that its inspiration was a well-known food blogger from Moldova with the nickname Zamirca, who often eats salted and smoked fish in her videos. However, in reality, many other mukbangers, including Russians, as well as emigrants from Russia and the CIS countries, were previously treated to smoked mackerel and potatoes on the social network.

“My favorite Russian dish”

“I’m starting to be jealous of our mackerel,” “Russification is going according to plan,” Russian-speaking TikTok users sneered in the comments under the video. Noticing the interest of foreign bloggers in this snack, they vying with each other in both English and Russian to give them advice on how to get the most out of the dish. “I still need some rye bread”, “I would also like some black bread and gherkins”, “First you need to eat fish, and then potatoes with onions, it’s tastier”, “As a Russian, I approve. But you don’t need to sprinkle the fish with lemon,” “Next time, pour vinegar on the onion and lightly salt it. This is an incredible combination!” – they recommended. Some recommended drinking mackerel and potatoes with alcohol.

Foreigners who admired the smoked fish were also advised to try herring under a fur coat, shish kebab, borscht, dumplings and other dishes beloved by Russians.

Imagine what will happen to them after herring with fried potatoes and canned tomatoes TikTok user

“It looks delicious”, “I am all for Russian food becoming a new trend, it looks awesome!”, “Russian cuisine has always attracted me”, “This is my favorite Russian dish,” foreign commentators wrote in the meantime. Some noted that this combination of products seemed beneficial to their health. “I’ve been looking for European stores all week, because of TikTok I really wanted to try this fish,” admitted another commentator.

South Korean blogger JulietASMR tried lightly salted herring in a video Shot: @julietasmr / TikTok

“I really want to try this fish, but I live in Singapore, I can’t find it,” “I hope I can buy it in Australia,” “This fish is very difficult to find in the UK,” foreign TikTok users also wrote

At the same time, many foreign viewers attacked the unusual dish with criticism. “How can this even be edible?”, “Do you guys have some kind of personal dislike for spices?”, “It’s like communism, only in the form of food,” “I’d rather stay hungry,” they wrote.

Why do the Slavs still eat as if it were a Cold War? TikTok user

“Why is it Russian?”

The fact that the trendy dish was called Russian also caused serious controversy. Some users began to argue that the name “Russian mukbang” is not suitable for mackerel with potatoes, since it is popular in other countries. “I’m tired of everyone calling this trend Russian,” “Why did you decide that it’s Russian? All Slavs eat this fish”, “This is not only a Russian dish, all of Eastern Europe eats it”, “Why is it Russian? I know at least 15 countries where such fish is a classic and everyone’s favorite dish,” they were indignant.

As TikTok users assured, smoked mackerel with potatoes and raw onions is also on the menu for residents of the Scandinavian countries and the Baltics

One of these commentators, arguing his point of view, stated that such a dish cannot be considered Russian, since the inhabitants of Russia “were never fishermen.” However, few people agreed with him. “Arkhangelsk and St. Petersburg are port cities, genius”, “Literally my city Astrakhan is famous for its fishermen, fish, black and pike caviar”, “Look at the Russian borders. We are surrounded by seas and oceans,” wrote indignant opponents.

Everyone says that this dish is Russian, and I think it’s a little funny to argue about it. Since this dish is present in Russian cuisine, it is their tradition too TikTok user

However, some bloggers even before the controversy called The dish that received the hype is not Russian, but Slavic or Eastern European.

“This is the essence of Russia”

Mackerel with potatoes and onions is far from the first Russian-related trend to gain viral popularity around the world. For example, in the fall of 2023, the West fell in love with “Slavic chic” – foreign bloggers tried on fur coats, fur hats and vests en masse. In an attempt to replicate the image of Russian fashionistas from the 90s, as they are often presented abroad, the girls let their hair down, wore sunglasses along with winter clothes, and applied blush to their cheeks. And some chose sportswear with three stripes in the style of the iconic Adidas suits.

The trend is called Slavic Girl, or Slavic Bimbo. Amid its popularity, stars also wore fur clothing and accessories – for example, rapper Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori, his ex-wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, as well as singer Rihanna.

Singer Rihanna in a fur hat Photo: The Hollywood JR / Backgrid / Legion-Media

Many foreign bloggers, transforming into Slavic fashionistas, posted videos in which they danced to the track “My Marmalade” by singer Katya Lel from 2004. “I wanted to learn the Russian language only because of this song,” ““Try mua-mua, try jaga-jaga” – this is the best thing in Slavic culture,” they assured in the comments to such videos.

Thanks to this, the song “My Marmalade” took third place in the global Viral 50 chart on the Spotify platform. Katya Lel said that she was incredibly happy because of the unexpected demand abroad for her hit. And the singer called the fashion for “Slavic chic” and the track “My Marmalade” a victory for Russia.