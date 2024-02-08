Remdiesel armored vehicles received additional protection from FPV drones

Armored vehicles of the Remdizel company, which produces MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected) vehicles, received additional protection from fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers (RPGs) and FPV drones. The general director of the enterprise, Alexander Zakharov, announced this TASS.

He noted that since 2023, Russian troops will receive Phoenix armored vehicles with mounted protection.

“Last year we delivered the first Phoenix vehicles, which were equipped with a net for protection against RPGs. It allows you to protect against other types of threats, in particular from RPG shots mounted on FPV drones. Various combinations of armored steel and armored ceramics, and the installation of electronic warfare stations are also provided: it all depends on the tasks assigned to the vehicle,” Zakharov said at the World Defense Show in Riyadh.

Earlier in February, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev said that foreign partners were showing interest in Russian MRAP class vehicles, which received modifications during a special military operation.

Later it became known that Rosoboronexport would show for the first time a new MRAP-class armored vehicle for the ZA-SpN Titan special forces units at the World Defense Show.