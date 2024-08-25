Russian deputies and senators today demanded the release of the Russian businessman Pavel Durov, the creator of the encrypted messaging service Telegram, was arrested last night in France.

“Now we have to get him out (of prison). I urge Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, to call on the French authorities to release Pavel Durov,” he said. Vladislav Davankov, deputy speaker of the State Duma, on his Telegram channel.

Davankov stressed that “hardly anyone has done more for the development of digital services in Russia and around the world.”

He and other Russian deputies and senators They expressed suspicions that the arrest was politically motivated. and seeks to access sensitive information of Telegram users.

In the opinion of Andrei Svintsov, deputy head of the State Duma’s Information Policy CommitteeDurov is the victim of a decision by the Western global government, which wants to control “practically all information resources on the planet.”

“I don’t think it will be possible to release him soon. I think he will be in custody for several years,” he predicted.

The head of the Senate’s Constitutional Committee, Andrei Klishas, ​​joked that France is continuing its fight for “freedom of expression” and “European values.”

“The liberal dictatorship cannot stand individualists who aspire to freedom and play by different rules. Elon Musk, get ready,” said Alexei Pushkov, head of the Senate’s Information Policy Committee, referring to the owner of X, who has also demanded Durov’s release.

The head of the League for a Safe Internet, Yekaterina Mizulinaknown for its support for suppressing any hint of dissent online, accused the US of being behind Durov’s arrest.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, meanwhile, said that Moscow’s enemies considered Durov “Russian, and therefore unpredictable and dangerous.”

About Pavel Durov

Durov, who has been living in Dubai since 2017, He has Russian citizenship, but also French, which he received in 2021, and from the United Arab Emirates.

The owner of Telegram was arrested last night as he disembarked from his private plane on the runway at Paris-Le Bourget airport, coming from Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijani media reports today, Durov spent three weeks on the Caspian coast before being arrested, a stay that coincided with a visit to the country by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

About the 39-year-old Franco-Russian billionaire, There was a French arrest warrant issued by the juvenile office (OFMIN) of the National Directorate of Criminal Investigation based on a preliminary investigation.

French justice maintains that the lack of moderation on Telegram and Durov’s lack of cooperation with the authorities, together with the The tools the platform offers, such as disposable numbers and encryption, make it complicit in crimes such as drug trafficking, pedophilia and fraud.

The Telegram co-founder is expected to appear before an investigating judge to face charges including terrorism, drug trafficking, complicity, fraud, money laundering, and distribution of pedophile content, among other charges.

Telegram is an instant messaging application for electronic devices launched in 2013 by Durov and his brother Nikolai as an alternative to the WhatsApp application.

