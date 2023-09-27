Primorye MP Samsonov was deprived of his mandate due to a case of child molestation

The Legislative Assembly of the Primorsky Territory prematurely deprived deputy Artem Samsonov of his mandate, since a court verdict in the case of child molestation came into force against him. The resolution was adopted by deputies at the last session, reports TASS.

“To terminate early the powers of the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Primorsky Territory, Artem Anatolyevich Samsonov, elected in a single electoral district as part of the list of candidates for deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Primorsky Territory, nominated by the Primorsky regional branch of the political party “Communist Party of the Russian Federation”,” follows from the text of the resolution.

Samsonov is charged with committing a crime under Article 132 (“Other actions of a sexual nature using the helpless state of the victim, committed against a person under 14 years of age”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation believes that the deputy, while on the territory of a recreation center in Vladivostok, molested an 11-year-old child, showing him a dildo and telling him about the purpose of this item.