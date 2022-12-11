Municipal baths in Novosibirsk proposed to be kept for washing soldiers and thousands of citizens

In Novosibirsk, it was proposed to keep six public baths of the Sibiryachka municipal bathhouse under the control of the mayor’s office, said Yevgeny Smyshlyaev, deputy of the regional Legislative Assembly. In an interview with RBC, he declaredthat baths are needed for strategic purposes – for example, washing soldiers.

According to him, therefore, these objects cannot be transferred to private ownership. “It can always turn out that the bathhouse will become a place for washing soldiers. This is a strategic facility. If they all become private, how will this happen? asked the Russian MP.

He also pointed out that around each of the baths there are “several thousand households”, and not every citizen from these households has personal baths. “Sometimes people simply don’t have other opportunities to visit a bathhouse. Therefore, I believe that the mayor’s office needs to raise funds, repair the baths and leave them in municipal ownership,” Smyshlyaev said, adding that after the repair, new customers can use the baths, and this will allow reaching zero profitability.

The mayor’s office clarified that the municipality is looking for investors to restore the buildings of the baths after years of exposure to moisture. Their reconstruction is estimated at 280 million rubles. In 2021, Vitaly Vitukhin, head of the Department of Investments, Consumer Market, Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the Novosibirsk City Hall, explained that neither the Sibiryachka bathhouse nor the city budget had money to restore the baths.

Earlier it was reported that Russian management companies will control the placement of solariums and hammams in the apartments of a residential building. It is possible to equip a solarium or a hammam in an apartment only during the reconstruction of the building or overhaul.