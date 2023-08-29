Shot: a drunk Voronezh deputy drove a pensioner on a Lexus at the crossing

In the Voronezh region, a drunken deputy ran a pensioner on a Lexus at a pedestrian crossing. It became known Telegram-Shot channel.

On the video that appeared on the network, you can see how a foreign car knocks down a Russian woman at speed, which follows the transition to a green traffic light. The impact sent the woman flying several meters away. Other townspeople rushed towards her. The 75-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, but the doctors failed to save her. According to Shot, the accident occurred in the city of Liski on Lenin Street. The car was driven by 73-year-old businessman and deputy Anatoly Shabanov.

The traffic police officer who arrived at the scene took Shabanov to undergo an examination for alcohol intoxication. The check showed that the city deputy was sober at the time of the collision with the pensioner. However, it turned out that the traffic inspector himself helped the guilty person get such results – he passed a urine test for the deputy.

The traffic police officer’s scam was uncovered, and later a criminal case was opened against him under the article “Abuse of official authority.”

