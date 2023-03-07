Shot: a deputy from the Krasnoyarsk Territory was poisoned by fly agaric and ended up in intensive care in Moscow

Deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Denis Terekhov was poisoned by fly agaric and ended up in a hospital in Moscow. On Tuesday, March 7, reports Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, at about two in the morning, a 44-year-old man was hospitalized in the toxicological intensive care unit of the Sklifosovsky Research Institute.

Doctors diagnosed the Russian deputy with fly agaric poisoning. The details of what happened are being investigated.

Earlier it was reported that a 31-year-old resident of Moscow ended up in the toxicology department with fly agaric poisoning, which she ordered on the marketplace, and a 16-year-old student from St. Petersburg was in intensive care in serious condition after poisoning with mushrooms that a friend brought him.