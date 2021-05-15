State Duma deputy, deputy head of the faction “Fair Russia” Fedot Tumusov filmed in TikTok video with gangsters from the game GTA: San Andreas. The explanations of the deputy are published by the radio station “Moscow Says” in its Telegram-channel.

In the published footage, the parliamentarian stands among the heroes of the game and, waving his arms, explains to them that his game is the best.

In a conversation with the radio station, he explained that the video was made by his student assistants, and he himself did not particularly understand “these very games”. “I realized that this was from some kind of computer games, and the fact that they were some kind of criminal authorities or not authorities – I did not know that,” admitted Tumusov.

Earlier, a video was circulated on social networks in which Sergei Bulatov, a deputy of the Assembly of the Tomarinsky urban district on Sakhalin, sitting behind the wheel of a car, sings a song with obscene language while the children are in the back seat. Later, the video was removed from TikTok, and the deputy himself lost his mandate.