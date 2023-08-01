Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

The Russian Duma politician Pjotr ​​Tolstoy sees Russia’s “traditional values” in danger. (Archive photo) © Vasily Maximov/AFP

Russian state TV often talks about the possibility of nuclear war or alleged Nazi conspiracies. A guest now sees the impending end of Russia.

Moscow – Since the beginning of Ukraine War in February 2022, the state television in Russia specializes in political talks, in a reality in which things look bleak either on one side of the war, on the other, or even on both. Freezing people in Europe who cannot live without Russian gas, Russia, which because of the “threat” posed by NATO will soon have no other option than to use nuclear weapons or bomb Berlin or Parisand the West on the side of Satan in a “holy war.”

And while there is regular talk of how Russia’s armed forces in the Ukraine war used their strength as “best army in the world” demonstrating, speakers repeatedly warn of a bleak Russian future. Unless the victory over the Ukraine not succeed.

“Traditional Values”: Why Russia Must Win the War in the Kremlin’s Eyes

Currently in the role: the Moscow Duma deputy Pyotr Tolstoy, great-grandson of the world-famous Russian writer Leo Tolstoy (“War and Peace”), who was last a guest in the moderator Artjom Sheynin’s program. In it, the politician and journalist close to Putin said he was convinced that Russia absolutely had to win the war against Ukraine. A defeat would be fatal. Tolstoy’s statements lie in a translation of the project Russian Media Monitor before, a project by US news journalist Julia Davis.

As justification Tolstoy says that Russia with its “traditional values” stands out from the states of the West, which makes them a “separate civilisation”. And if you were to ask Russia why the country is not like Western countries, you could answer “Because we don’t want this and that for our descendants”. Therefore, Russia must now win this war, “or we cease to exist as a people and as a nation”.

Tolstoy descendant on Russia’s state TV: Russia’s fate ‘is at stake’

In his further monologue on the show, Tolstoy demands that the people of Russia should stop talking about Ukraine’s counter-offensive or Western sanctions and instead focus on “unity” in the country: “We must unite behind ours for victory.” appoint supreme commander”. Otherwise, according to Tolstoy, “the fate of our country is at stake”.

The participants in Scheynin’s program also agree that Ukraine is not a sovereign state when they talk about the grain deal that has since been canceled. After Scheynin wrongly referred to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as Defense Minister and was corrected by Tolstoy, he says: “Oh, never mind, they are all non-ministers of a non-country, I can’t tell them apart.” (saka)