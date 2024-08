Image released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian military personnel preparing an attack on Ukrainian troops, at an undisclosed location | Photo: EFE/EPA/Russian Ministry of Defense

A Russian federal deputy accused the West on Wednesday (14) of being behind the offensive that Ukraine has been carrying out since last week in the Russian region of Kursk, in the southwest of the neighboring country.

In an interview with Reuters, MP Maria Butina, from United Russia, the party of dictator Vladimir Putin, said that “it is clear” that the West is involved in the military action, which, according to Ukraine, has already resulted in the takeover of 74 locations in Kursk.

“When I studied in the United States, the main rule was: ‘Don’t poke the bear.’ What is the West doing today? They are poking the bear,” he said.

Ukraine says the aim of the Kursk strike is to force Putin to negotiate a ceasefire in the war that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

“They [ucranianos] They are trying to make a PR move with blood, using military force and terrorism, and that is not the way to negotiate,” said Butina, who was jailed in the United States for 15 months for acting as an unregistered Russian agent.

“Our response must be in the military field, which today means forcing Ukrainian forces to leave and placing responsibility on those who are actually responsible for forcing and escalating this conflict – the West,” he added.