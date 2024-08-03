Krasnoyarsk deputy and MMA fighter Ivashkin knocked out a motorist for rudeness

Krasnoyarsk Communist Party deputy and active MMA fighter Vladimir Ivashkin knocked out a motorist for rudeness. The incident was captured on video and is being published by Telegram– Mash channel.

The footage shows the car in which the Nazarovo City Council deputy was riding stopping at a roundabout and another driver running up to him. The men start arguing, after which Ivashkin hits his opponent several times and knocks him down.

Ivashkin himself stated that he did not hit the victim, but gave him a “chapalakh”, that is, a light slap. “I slapped him to bring him to his senses, he did not stop – he screamed and screamed, well, that’s all, and so we had a fight,” the MMA fighter explained his behavior.

There is no information about the start of an investigation or the initiation of a case regarding the incident.

