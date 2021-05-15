In the Sverdlovsk region, the deputy of the Artyomovsk city district Gennady Vinogradov and his son were detained on suspicion of murder. It is reported by Telegram-channel Ural Mash.

This is a 2003 crime. The deputy and his son were charged under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”). The investigation of the case lasted 18 years.

Viktor Sheptiy, secretary of the Sverdlovsk branch of the United Russia party stated URA.RU that the party’s position on this issue is principled. “Vinogradov’s membership has been suspended pending a court decision,” he said.

Earlier it became known that the FSB officers detained the deputy of the People’s Assembly of Dagestan Jafar Abuev on suspicion of the murder of an officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Weapons were confiscated from the parliamentarian and his guards. He is suspected of involvement in the murder of an employee of the economic security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan, police major Khangishiev.