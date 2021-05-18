The deputy of the legislative assembly of the Sverdlovsk region, Andrei Gorislavtsev, accused the attack on the Kazan school of upbringing on shooters and such films as “Deadpool” and “Transformers”. Video with the speech of the deputy published portal Ura.ru.

“It’s a terribly tragic event in Kazan, but what do we want to get from children who are brought up by computer shooters and films like Deadpool, Monsters, and Transformers?” He said.

According to Gorislavtsev, children sometimes cannot even answer the question of why they needed a victory in World War II.

The attack on gymnasium No. 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of 11 May. Galyaviev came to an educational institution with a weapon and opened fire on students and teachers. Nine people died, 24 were injured. A case of mass murder was initiated, Galyaviev was taken into custody.