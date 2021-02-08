From June 1, 2021, new restrictions on the operation of cars are being introduced in Russia. The initiator of the changes was the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This is reported on February 8 Autonews…

So, the most important will be the ban on the use of summer tires in winter and winter in summer. A ban has appeared on the use of the car in the event that winter tires are installed on only one axle. The use of winter tires throughout the year will vary from region to region depending on weather conditions. While we are talking about seasonal boundaries from October to April.

It will also be prohibited to use tires with a tread height equal to the height of at least one wear indicator.

In addition, the harness buckle must lock the webbing tongue and eject it after pressing the button of the locking device, and the webbing itself must extend and retract into the reel. The strap itself must not show visible tear marks.

It will also be impossible to use the car if the satellite navigation provided by the manufacturer or the GLONASS system does not work.

Also, on vehicles with gas equipment, each cylinder must have a passport issued by its manufacturer, and the serial number and designation must be clearly marked on the cylinder itself. If the gas equipment has been changed, then the relevant organizations need to issue information about this.

