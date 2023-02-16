The mothers and wives of those mobilized in Donetsk Oblast say their relatives have already been on the front for a year: they have no permits, despite their wounds, and are being sent to attack. According to the women, recently the military wrote a refusal to serve and for this they were sent “to the dungeons.” Relatives of servicemen from the 117th regiment say their husbands and children were mobilized a year ago. In Donbass the mobilization had begun five days before the one launched by Putin. For several days, the men were trained to serve on the 2nd and 3rd front lines, but in the end the military ended up right on the front line, without proper training and support. Since then, the mobilized have never been granted leave although many soldiers are ill or injured. Women also talk about the “criminal orders” of the command, for example, when men are sent on “reconnaissance in force” under artillery and drone fire. those mobilized risk 15 years in prison for desertion. “They no longer have the strength. For a whole year they lived in the cold in the fields at a temperature of -10. They don’t even have weapons. He’s told “you’ll get it in battle”

