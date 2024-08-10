TASS: Moscow mother of many children Loginova pleads guilty to child trafficking

Moscow mother of many children Yulia Loginova admitted guilt in child trafficking and planned to make a deal with the investigation. This was reported by TASS citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

It is noted that the Russian woman fully admitted her guilt and is actively cooperating with the investigation. Loginova also planned to conclude a pre-trial cooperation agreement, but the motion was rejected.

“Involvement in the alleged crimes is confirmed by the testimony of the accused themselves, as well as by the results of an inspection of their mobile and computer equipment, documentation from the civil registry offices, and the conclusion of molecular genetic examinations,” the agency’s source said.

Earlier in this case, the court ordered a ban on certain actions by one of the defendants in the case, Natalia Taranenko. According to investigators, the woman made a deal with the baby in 2020.

It later became known that employees of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia are conducting DNA tests to identify all those involved in the case of trafficking in newborns in Moscow.