The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have repeatedly tried to break through the defenses of the RF Armed Forces on the Orekhovsky section of the contact line in the special operation zone, but to no avail. On Friday, July 14, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov spoke about how the mortars of the 38th Amur motorized rifle brigade help the Russian infantry to deter the counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region.

Russian mortars are rebuffing the Armed Forces of Ukraine and suppressing attacks by militants in the Orekhovsky area with fire. The first shot is always sighting, then there is an adjustment taking into account aerial reconnaissance data – drone operators.

According to the military correspondent, this time the target was sheltered infantry in the vicinity of Orekhovo. Mortar-“nomad” beats heavy fire. Shells of 120 mm caliber fall directly into the enemy’s trenches. Having destroyed the target, the mortars immediately change the position of the calculation so that the enemy does not figure out where the fire came from.

“The enemy also uses artillery installations, it is very hard for our comrades from the front line. We cover them to give them the opportunity to work on the infantry, ”said a senior battery officer with the call sign Legend.

Earlier on July 14, the commander of the “Storm Z” battalion with the call sign Ali said that the Russian Armed Forces had destroyed a warehouse with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. In addition, an enemy kamikaze drone was destroyed.

Prior to that, on July 12, Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga showed footage of the combat work of howitzers in the NVO zone. According to one of the Russian servicemen, the purpose of howitzer crews is to prevent the enemy from evacuating and cover his reserve.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

