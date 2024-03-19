Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

The EU is considering using blocked Russian assets to support Ukraine. However, Poland's foreign minister is proposing more drastic measures.

Brussels – Since the start of the Ukraine war, numerous Russian assets abroad have been frozen. Currently it is being used by the EU-Foreign Ministers discussed how the profits of blocked investments can best be used for the benefit of the Ukraine can be used. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell believes there is a lot of support from other member states for this plan.

Borrell makes a clear statement: Profits from Russian money must benefit Ukraine

“After today's discussion, I saw that there is strong support. There are some member states that want more details, but there is strong support for taking revenues and windfalls and using them to support Ukraine,” Borrell said at the EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday (March 18). . Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, was also present USA and Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski is of the opinion that the frozen money must be used primarily to defend Ukraine. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Radosław Sikorski, Foreign Minister of Poland, told the Polish news portal RMF24 on Monday that the frozen Russian money had to be used primarily for the defense of Ukraine. Instead of rebuilding the war-torn country, profits should be made from the assets Kyiv in the Ukraine war support and provide weapons supplies.

Five billion euros in military aid for Ukraine – Russian assets for arms deliveries to Kiev

“I believe that the aggressor should pay for the consequences of his aggression. Since we already know that Russia has this money (the frozen assets, Note d. Red.) will not get until it pays reparations to Ukraine, it is better to use it to prevent the consequences of aggression and defend Ukraine. Not just to rebuild them,” Sikorski shared RMF24 with. The European Peace Facility also plans to provide Ukraine with an additional five billion euros in military aid.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

$500 billion in damage to Ukrainian infrastructure since Putin's invasion

According to the British news site The Guardian $300 billion of Russian assets are currently frozen. So far the consensus in the West has been to use the money to rebuild cities destroyed by the war. The current damage to Ukrainian infrastructure is estimated to be around $500 billion. In 2023, almost 4,000 destroyed multi-family apartments have already been rebuilt and around 20,000 single-family homes have been built. (SiSchr)