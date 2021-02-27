The Monastery of the Exaltation of the Cross of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR), located in the US state of West Virginia, has suffered greatly due to the abnormal cold weather in the United States and remains without electricity for almost two weeks. This was reported by “RIA News” Dean Hieromonk Gabriel (Huten).

He noted that two buildings were damaged by the fall of large icy trees, one of which punctured the roof above the altar.

“We had some damage to the buildings, one of the monastery vans was completely crushed by a huge tree … No one was hurt, everyone is healthy, and now we can go to Wayne for food and goods,” said Father Gabriel.

He added that the monks were unable to reach all of the buildings for security reasons and currently cannot find out how serious the damage is.

According to Father Gabriel, the monks support themselves by producing incense, goat milk soap and candles. The monks sell them over the Internet, because the problems caused by weather conditions have significantly affected the life of the monastery.

The monastic community has begun to restore normal life, but it remains to be seen how much the damage caused by the cold weather and the suspension of sales will cost it. Father Gabriel estimated the losses at at least $ 30,000, but noted that this was a preliminary estimate. The monks sent several requests for help through the website, by e-mail, and through the ROCOR aid fund.

On February 16, a blizzard that covered 25 states in the Midwest, as well as the southern United States, left more than 3 million people without electricity.

According to the latest data, almost 50 people have already become victims of bad weather, some of them died from hypothermia, some from carbon monoxide poisoning, trying to keep warm.