Russian model Tatyana Churbanova starred naked in an advertisement for the luxury brand Lanvin. The corresponding publication appeared on the foreign brand’s Instagram page (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

In the photos posted, the 21-year-old fashion model poses for the camera, covering her naked body parts with abstract designs made from silver ballet shoes. At the same time, it is clear that the makeup artists decided to focus on the girl’s natural appearance, applying a minimum of cosmetics to her face.

Subscribers admired the shooting, which they began to write about in the comments under the post. “Stunning”, “Icon”, “Great pictures”, “Incredible girl,” they said.

In September 2022, Tatyana Churbanova opened the Prada show, organized as part of Milan Fashion Week. The girl walked on the catwalk in a gray trench coat with voluminous shoulders, a shirt, tight-fitting pants and black patent leather shoes with a buckle.