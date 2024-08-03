Russian MMA fighter Magomedov wins third straight UFC victory

Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Sharabutdin Magomedov (known as Shara Bullet) defeated Polish representative Michal Oleksiejczuk at the UFC on ABC 7 tournament. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The fight in the middleweight category took place on Saturday, August 3, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The fight lasted all three rounds, and the judges gave the victory to the Russian by unanimous decision.

For the Russian athlete, this is his third fight in the UFC and his third victory in a row. In his two previous fights, he was stronger than Brazilians Bruno Silva and Antonio Trocolli.

The main event of the evening will be a fight between Russian Umar Nurmagomedov and American Cory Sandhagen. The title of official contender for the UFC bantamweight championship belt will be at stake