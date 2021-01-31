Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Shamil Musaev named the reason for the fight after his victory at the KSW 58 tournament in a duel against Slovenian Uros Jurisic. His words lead TASS…

Musaev said that his opponent provoked him. “He walked after the fight, shouted, said something. He said an unpleasant phrase, touched upon a religious topic, ”he said. The athlete added that he could have reacted even harder, but did not want to receive a long disqualification.

Musaev, 27, won by unanimous decision earlier January 31. After that, the Slovene expressed dissatisfaction with the opinion of the judges. Musayev approached the opponent and attacked him. The actions of the Russian provoked a fight between the teams. KSW management promised to investigate the incident.

Musaev won the 14th career victory without defeats. For the Slovenian athlete, the defeat was the first in his career. Musaev had three fights in the KSW. He has been in the promotion since 2019.