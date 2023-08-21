In Dagestan, MMA fighter Murad Legend was taken to the police for hooliganism

A 37-year-old resident of the Kaitag district, who made a brawl in a restaurant, was taken to the Derbent police department of Dagestan. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The man used obscene language, and when he was reprimanded, he tried to fight with the guard. In relation to the brawler, a protocol was drawn up under Article 20.1 (“Petty hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to TASS, the offender turned out to be MMA fighter Israpil Ramazanov, better known by the nickname Murad Legend. Previously, he was fined 2.5 thousand rubles for similar behavior in a Moscow hotel. Then the athlete celebrated the birthday of a friend, during which he suddenly began to behave aggressively.

Earlier it was reported that in Norilsk a brawler who hit a Russian guard because of his age was given a suspended sentence.