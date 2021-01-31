Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Shamil Musaev got into a fight after winning the KSW 58 tournament against Slovenian Uros Jurisic. Reported by MMA Junkie.

Musaev, 27, won by unanimous decision. After the announcement of the result, representatives of the teams of both fighters were in the cage. The Slovenian expressed dissatisfaction with the opinion of the judges. Musayev approached the opponent and attacked him. The actions of the Russian provoked a fight between the teams.

The management of the Polish promotion has already reacted to the incident. In an official statement, KSW notes that after studying the events, certain decisions will be made.

Musaev achieved his 14th career victory in the absence of defeats. For the Slovenian athlete, the defeat was the first in his career. Musaev had three fights in the KSW. He has been in the promotion since 2019.