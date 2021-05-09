Russian mixed-style fighter Vyacheslav Vasilevsky called rapper Morgenstern a complete bogeyman. His words are quoted on the “Hands above” channel in Youtube…

At the same time, the athlete noted that he did not see the performer as a threat to his children, because he was watching them. “The fact that he is a devil is understandable. You can look at it for two minutes and you will understand everything, ”the athlete said.

Vasilevsky also added that Morgenstern will disappear on click. According to the fighter, the age of such performers is short.

Earlier, actor and mixed-style fighter Oleg Taktarov expressed the opinion that criticism of Morgenstern by MMA fighters has the opposite effect. According to the athlete, she only adds to his popularity.

Alexander Shlemenko in March called Morgenstern a devil and a demon. He called for a ban on the artist’s concerts. The rapper was also criticized by Alexander Emelianenko, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Magomed Ismailov.