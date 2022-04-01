Russian mission to Italy, coming and going of scientists from Moscow

Continue to discuss the case of Russian mission in Italy in the midst of the emergency Covid of March 2020. Among the various unsolved mysteries on the real reasons that prompted the Kremlin to send doctors, but above all military to our country, there is also one relating to researchers of Moscow at the hospital Spallanzani Of Rome. According to La Stampa, three Russian scientists had already been in the same Institute in the summer of 2021 and have conducted research not only on Omicron (which was not there then), but they tested neutralizations of the viral strains Delta And Alpha with the serums of vaccinated Russians.

It is not clear – continues the Press – why it is Spallanzani continued to test the effectiveness of the Sputnik even last December, when it was now certain not only that Ema he had not authorized the Russian vaccine, but also that he would not approve it in the future either. Of this activity does not exist to date any scientific evidence (article, preprint, presentation at conferences). Those three Russian researchers never returned to Spallanzani. They were replaced. From St. Petersburg, for the tests on Omicron (which took place in the winter of 2021 in Rome) sent three other researchers, different. But even from them no results can be found. “The collaboration with the Russians did not involve any transfer of personal data”, now assures him Spallanzani. There Lazio region in the meantime he goes ahead and appoints the Institute’s general director Francesco Vaia, which previously was only “acting director”, the signal that for them there is nothing suspicious or to be clarified. But the mystery remains.

