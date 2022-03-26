The Air Force Command said via the Telegram application that “the Russians fired 6 long-range missiles, some of which were brought down by the air defense and others hit several buildings, causing heavy losses.”

The source added that “the results of this missile strike of the occupiers are being evaluated,” and the announcement was attached to a picture showing only a burnt part of a concrete building.

Earlier, the Ukrainian army announced that Russian long-range missiles targeted the command center of the Ukrainian Air Force in Vinnytsia in the center of the country, causing “heavy losses.”

A senior official in the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said last Monday that the aviation and air defense systems have so far repelled the Russian army’s attempts to control the Ukrainian airspace, which the Ukrainian pilots defended “with great skill.”

Russia has doubled its air and sea operations in the face of resistance from Ukrainian forces, according to the US official, but these operations are not manifested in air combat, as the Russian Air Force tends to launch air-to-ground missiles at Ukrainian targets from Russian or Belarusian airspace.