Russian missiles on Poland: what article 5 of the NATO treaty provides

After the fall of Russian missiles on Poland, which has been part of NATO since 1999, NATO will examine, should the matrix of the attack be confirmed, the opportunity for a military response as foreseen by article 5 of the treaty of the Atlantic Alliance signed in 1949. But what does article 5 of the NATO treaty provide for in the event of an attack? Below is the full text.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty

“The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be regarded as a direct attack against all of the Parties, and consequently agree that if such an attack occurs, each of them in the exercise of the right of self-defense, individual or collective, recognized by art. 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, shall assist the party or parties so attacked by taking immediately, individually and in concert with the other parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain security in the North Atlantic region. Any such armed attack and all measures taken as a result thereof shall be immediately notified to the Security Council. These measures will end when the Security Council has taken the necessary measures to restore and maintain international peace and security.”