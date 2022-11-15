Ukraine: media, Russian missiles fallen on Poland, two dead

Russian missiles have fallen on Poland, the NATO member country, and there are two dead. The Associated Press reported it quoting a US intelligence source. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an emergency meeting.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has urgently convened the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense. This was announced by government spokesman Piotr Müller, after two people died from two Russian missiles that fell on Przewodow, near the Ukrainian border.

“The criminal Russian regime fired missiles that not only targeted Ukrainian civilians, but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully supports our Polish friends and condemns this crime.” This was stated by Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks.

It’s only yesterday that the party in the Kherson square was liberated, and sirens are already sounding again throughout Ukraine. Kiev, but not only, is under attack by Russian missiles for a few hours. The first two explosions were felt around 2.20pmas reported by the Reuters agency and some videos shared on social media showing columns of smoke over the city.

But that was just the beginning: shortly after another missile attack, in the heart of the capital, hit two residential buildings in the Pechersky district: several explosions were heard and an initial assessment speaks of four intercepted missiles. The Interior Ministry then explained that an intercepted missile aimed at an infrastructure exploded and the fragments damaged civilian buildings. According to Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, “Russia has responded to Zelensky’s powerful G20 speech with a new missile attack“. “Does anyone seriously believe that the Kremlin really wants peace? He wants obedience,” Yermak added on Twitter, “but, in the end, terrorists always lose“.

NATO option armed response after missiles on Poland

After the launch of Russian missiles on Polish territory, NATO will examine the opportunity for a response as required by article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty signed in 1949. The reaction to the attack is not automatic, even if it is legitimized by it. In fact, the article reads that “the parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America will be considered as a direct attack against all the parties, and consequently agree that if such an attack occurs, each of them, in the exercise of the right of self-defense, individual or collective, recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the party or parties thus attacked by undertaking immediately, individually and jointly with the other parties, the such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain security in the North Atlantic region”.

In other words, the armed response is one of the options envisaged. Whose responsibility is it to evaluate NATO’s response? To the Security Council of member countries: “Any armed attack of this kind and all measures taken as a result thereof”, article 5 continues, “shall be immediately brought to the attention of the Security Council. These measures shall terminate when the Council Security will have taken the necessary measures to restore and maintain international peace and security”.

Last March, the American president Joe Biden reiterated to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, referring to article 5 of the Treaty, that it constitutes a “sacred bond”. Poland has been a NATO member since 1999.

Russia-Ukraine war, missiles and explosions in several cities. Infrastructure and energy at risk

Several explosions were felt at Vinnitsa, Kryvyi Rih and Poltava, and the Cherkassy regionand flak also went into action at Kovel, Chernihiv and Lviv. An important power plant in the western region was hit here, the governor of the region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said: “In Lviv there are problems with the distribution of electricity, interruptions in the operation of mobile operators. Stay in the Shelters! There is still danger,” added the governor, addressing the population.

Russian missiles also continued to fall on Kharkivin northeastern Ukraine, causing power line problems; the local authorities report it, adding that the interruption of the subway service has been ordered. The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reveals that an “essential infrastructure” was hit in the raid: “At the moment there is no information on the victims. Due to damage to the structure, there are problems with the energy supply”, he said declared on Telegram, announcing that the tram and metro service has been stopped and that engineers “are doing everything to normalize life in Kharkiv as soon as possible”.

At the moment, a total of about a hundred Russian missiles would be launched in the new attack on Ukrainian cities. Registered a victim in the capital.

Ukraine, rocket attacks as Russian troops retreat along the Dnipro

Meanwhile the news that Moscow has postponed its withdrawal from Kherson so as not to favor Biden in the midterm vote is of the last hour. Shortly before, the Kremlin had announced its withdrawal from Nova Kakhovka, and Russian troops were retreating to the left bank of the Dnipro.

“Today’s missiles against Ukraine are ‘a spit in Russia’s face’ against the participants at the summit underway in Bali” wrote the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya on Twitter, writing “G-19” to exclude Russia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

