At least six people died and 19 were injured by Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, one of them against the port of odessaat a time when Ukrainian forces claim small advances on the front.

The spokesman for the military administration of Odessa, Sergiy Bratchuckconfirmed that three people died in a missile attack Kalibr cruise ship, which reached a commercial warehouse in said port city.

For his part, the mayor Gennady Trukhanov He said in a statement that “there may be people under the rubble.”

Seven people were injured in the port and another six in other parts of the city. A business center, commercial establishments and a residential complex were the facilities whose structures suffered the greatest damage.

Before the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Odessa was a leisure destination highly desired by the citizens of both countries.

However, since Vladimir Putin launched his troops against the neighboring country, this port city has been shelled several times by russian forces.

In January, the Unescoentered the historical center of Odessa on the list of World Heritage Sites in danger.

Counteroffensive

During the last three days, the Ukrainians recaptured about 3 km2 of territory.

Moscow has intensified in recent weeks its night attacks on major Ukrainian citiesat times when kyiv launches a vast counter-offensive with weapons supplied by Western countries with the aim of retaking territories occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine says counter-offensive is progressingbut putin He said Tuesday that his army was inflicting “catastrophic” losses on enemy forces.

According to military analysts, Ukraine has not yet launched the bulk of its forces in this counteroffensiveand right now he is testing the front line, looking for the weakest points.

These operations seem to focus on three axes: bakhmut (east), destroyed after almost a year of fighting, vugledar (southeast) and orijiv (south).

During the last three days, the Ukrainians recaptured about 3 km2 of territory and advanced up to 1.4 km in certain areas of the frontsaid an official of the Ukrainian General Staff on Wednesday, Andrii Kovalev.

The IAEA in Zaporizhia

On the other hand, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, plans to visit the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to see if there are risks from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River.

“I want to make my own assessment, go there, talk to management about the steps they’ve taken and then make a more definitive assessment of the hazard,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

AFP