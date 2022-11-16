Russian missiles in Poland, Biden: “Improbably they were launched from Moscow”

During the most serious missile attack launched by the Russians – ninety missiles in a single day – an explosion in the Polish village of Przewodov a few kilometers from the border killed two people, raising tensions to skyrocket. Poland has put the army on alert.

The Associated Press news agency writes that the first results of the investigation into the missile that fell yesterday in Poland suggest that it was fired by Ukrainian forces at a Russian missile; and cites unnamed US sources. Previously, the US president, Joe Biden, also defined it as “improbable” that the missile had been launched by Moscow’s forces.

The president of the United States said it and reiterated it, answering questions from journalists, after the extraordinary summit with the leaders of the G7 and NATO allies on the sidelines of the G20 summit underway in Bali, Indonesia. “The initial information dismantles that hypothesis – he explained to reporters who asked for details – I don’t want to say until the investigation is completed. It is unlikely, seeing the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia”.

Biden gave this interpretation, which surprised reporters, probably based on the information he received during telephone conversations with Polish President Andrzej Duda and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. According to a source cited by CNN, the missile that exploded in Poland, killing two people, had been traced by a NATO aircraft engaged in a mission to patrol the Polish sky. Biden’s position coincides with that already expressed by the Polish president, who had spoken of “no clear evidence” of the launch by the Russians, even if the remains of a missile show that it is a Russian-made rocket. Moscow immediately denied its involvement, accusing Ukraine of propaganda. Among the hypotheses is that a missile may have arrived in Poland after being intercepted and hit by the Ukrainians. A thorough and swift investigation is required before the situation takes a dramatic turn.

Necessary investigation

NATO members and the G7 countries have guaranteed “full support to Poland” and declared that they will “remain in close contact to decide the appropriate steps to take while the investigation into the explosion goes on”. An “in-depth” investigation was also requested by the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, who met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov yesterday on the sidelines of the G20. “It is absolutely necessary – said the UN deputy spokesman, Farhan Hag – to avoid an escalation of the war in Ukraine”. Biden, who had brought together a series of leaders shortly before in an emergency, including Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, promised “full support for the investigation of Poland ”, but it is possible that he informed the leaders of the information received from intelligence. “I will make sure – he added – that we understand exactly what happened. At that point we will all decide together which steps to take. There was total unanimity among the friends present at the table”.

The theme of article 5 of the NATO Treaty

The head of the White House, who four hours earlier had held telephone talks with the Polish president and the NATO secretary general, had previously condemned Russia for the escalation of the conflict with Ukraine. The American president did not want to say whether the subject of article 5 of the NATO Treaty was discussed with the allies, the one which establishes the principle according to which “the attack on one member must be considered an attack on all” those who part of the treaty. The last time Article 5 was invoked was after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the United States. In the next few hours, the Pentagon will host a virtual summit with members of the Defense Contact Group, formed by the countries that have guaranteed support to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the chief of the joint staff of the American military forces, general Mark Milley, spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, general Valery Zaluzhny. Contacts will also be frenetic in the next few hours. It is possible that an official version of what happened in Poland will arrive during the day. Meanwhile, missiles have sunk Asian stock exchanges, the first to open, while the dollar has strengthened.

Meloni: “Very strong concern”

The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – who reached the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki by telephone – expressed very strong apprehension and concern about what happened. You express solidarity with the Polish government and people and reached Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki by telephone.

On the sidelines of the work of the G20, the Italian Prime Minister spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the latest events in Poland linked to the Russian aggression against Ukraine. The chapter on transatlantic relations was also addressed during the meeting. Meloni also focused “on the importance of trade relations with Canada, which are developed within the framework of the strategic partnership agreement”.