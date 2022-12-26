Pavel Polityuk Guy Faulconbridge

KIEV/MOSCOW (Reuters) – The war in Ukraine did not stop at Christmas despite Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he was open to negotiations, with his forces launching more than 40 rocket attacks on Christmas Day, military officials said. from Ukraine on Monday.

Three Russian servicemen were killed on Monday morning by falling debris from a Ukrainian drone shot down while attacking a base in the Russian region of Saratov, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

It was the second attack on the base this month. The base, near the city of Saratov, about 730 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometers from the front lines in Ukraine, was hit on Dec. two Russian air bases that day.

Reuters could not immediately verify the veracity of the reports.

Putin again said on Sunday he was open to negotiations and blamed Ukraine and its western allies for not engaging in talks.

“We are ready to negotiate with all those involved on acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – it is not us who refuse to negotiate, it is them,” Putin said in an interview with state television Rossiya 1.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Putin needed to come back to reality and recognize that it was Russia that did not want negotiations.

“Russia has single-handedly attacked Ukraine and is killing citizens,” adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter. “Russia does not want negotiations, but tries to avoid responsibility.”

Putin’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine – which Russia calls a “special military operation” – sparked the biggest European conflict since World War II and the most serious confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis. in 1962.

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power plants have left millions without electricity, and Zelenskiy said Moscow intends to make the last days of 2022 dark and difficult.

“Russia lost everything it could this year. … I know that the darkness will not prevent us from driving the occupiers to new defeats. But we have to be ready for any scenario,” he said in a speech on Christmas Day.

Ukraine traditionally celebrates Christmas on January 7th, as does Russia.

However, this year some Orthodox Ukrainians decided to celebrate on December 25th and Ukrainian authorities, including Zelenskiy and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, issued Christmas communiqués on Sunday.