Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

French reporter Paul Gasnier narrowly escaped an explosion in Ukraine. © Screenshot/Twitter/@KyivPost

Putin’s troops bombard Kramatorsk with rockets. During a live broadcast, one of the projectiles suddenly exploded behind a reporter from France.

Munich – Every day, the troops of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin fire countless rockets at Ukrainian cities. During the Ukraine war, the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine was recently targeted by the Russian military. A French team of reporters witnessed the Russian attack first-hand on Monday (December 2).

Ukraine War: Putin’s Soldiers Bomb Kramatorsk – Rocket Hit Live Broadcast

Journalists Paul Gasnier, Eloise Grégoire and Théo Palfrai were in Kramatorsk during the attack, according to the Ukrainian news portal European Pravda reported. Gasnier stood in front of the camera with a microphone in his hand to describe the current developments in a live broadcast with the TMC program “Quotidien”. However, the transmission was suddenly interrupted by a massive explosion.

Presenter Yann Barthes broke off mid-sentence as the camera panned and Gasnier ducked away. A building in the background appeared to have been hit and the connection was lost. In the TMC studio, both the guests of the show and the viewers showed shocked, worried faces.

French journalists narrowly escape from Russian missile – “few tiny scratches”

After the dramatic explosion, the journalists continued the live broadcast from another location and reported the moment of the missile impact, reported European Pravda. Although it was frightening, no one was seriously injured. “A few tiny scratches,” the magazine quoted as saying Gala the journalist Gasnier. His colleague Guillaume Ptak, who was also there, reported on Twitter: “Everyone is fine, no one was injured.”

The Russian attacks lasted all night, Gasnier also said, adding: “We experienced what the Ukrainians have been experiencing for a year for one night.” Apparently, the journalists actually wanted to withdraw to Kyiv, but ended up in Kramatorsk stopover one. In the studio, there was great concern for the life of the journalists. The fact that nothing was heard from the team for a few minutes caused “a great deal of fear”, said moderator Barthes. (bb)