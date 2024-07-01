Russian MRKs will receive additional protection of the engine room from sea drones

Small missile ships (SMRs), which are being built for the Russian Navy, will receive additional protection for the engine room from naval drones. Renat Mistakhov, general director of the Ak Bars shipbuilding corporation, spoke about this RIA News.

“The enemy understands that his main task is to first immobilize our vessel, and then finish it off, and all he does is hit the ship’s engine room. We must ensure the protection of the engine room, this is the “bottleneck” on all ships. This is the heart of the ship. (…) And we will provide additional protection,” he said.

Ak Bars builds various ships for the Russian Navy, including small missile ships of projects 22800 Karakurt and 21631 Buyan-M.

Related materials:

In June, Mistakhov said that the command of the Russian Navy requires shipbuilders to ensure serial production of ships whose characteristics have been confirmed by operation.

In the same month, Izvestia wrote that the Stavropol MRK of project 21631, which was launched at the Zelenodolsk shipyard, would be sent to the Baltic Fleet.