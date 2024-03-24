Shopping center evacuated in St. Petersburg



The risk of a direct conflict between Russia and NATO is growing day by day, the risk of world war. Poland will ask Russia for explanations for “a new violation of its airspace“. According to the Warsaw army, one of the cruise missiles launched by Russia during the night attack against Ukraine briefly violated Polish airspace.

Meanwhile the Russian army attacked eight regions of Ukraine during the night with 29 X-101-X-555 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed drones. This was announced by the Ukrainian army, quoted by the national media. The massive attack affected the regions to the south, east, northeast and west: Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Sumy, Kiev, Volyn and Lviv. The Ukrainian armed forces underline that it was the third powerful bombing of the country in four days. According to local authorities there were no casualties or damage in Kiev, while an important infrastructure was hit in Lviv and a fire broke out.

After the attack in Moscow the Kremilin it intensifies attacks against Ukraine and the possibility of direct NATO involvement grows by the hour.

Evacuation in St. Petersburg, “A man said he had planted a bomb in the mall” – A shopping center in St. Petersburg was evacuated today after a man phoned police saying he had planted a bomb on the premises. The man was stopped by officers, according to local newspaper Fontanka. The shopping centre, the London Mall, is now being inspected by the police.

Russian jet takes off to intercept US bombers over Barents – A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept two US strategic bombers “approaching the Russian state border” over the Barents Sea. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense cited by Tass. “On March 24, 2024, Russian airspace control capabilities spotted an air target over the Barents Sea approaching the state border of the Russian Federation. A MiG-31 fighter aircraft of the Defense Quick Reaction Alert Forces aircraft was launched to identify the air target and prevent it from violating the Russian state border,” the ministry said. “The fighter crew identified the air targets as a pair of US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers. As the Russian fighter approached, the American bombers turned around from the state border of the Russian Federation,” he concluded .