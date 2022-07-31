Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz, Tim Vincent Dicke

Split

One of Ukraine’s wealthiest businessmen is reportedly killed by a Russian missile: the news ticker on Sunday, July 31.

+++ 6.30 p.m.: As The Kyiv Independent reports, passage through the mouth of the Danube in Bystre is restricted after a boat explosion. According to the Ukrainian Seaports Authority, the route is temporarily closed after a motorboat collided with an explosive device. According to the report, there were no injuries in the incident.

Ukraine resumed shipping through the Danube Delta in early July after Russian forces were forced to withdraw from Snake Island near the Black Sea delta.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Ukraine war: Russian missile kills grain oligarchs – Mykolayiv under fire

+++ 3.45 p.m.: One of Ukraine’s wealthiest businessmen has reportedly been killed in a “massive” Russian shelling of the southern city of Mykolaiv. 74-year-old Oleksiy Vadatursky and his wife Raisa died when a rocket hit their house.

As reported by the British BBC, Vadatursky was the owner of Nibulon. The group of companies is active in the export of grain. Accordingly, he had also received the “Hero of Ukraine” award – this is the highest award given by the Ukrainian state. The death is particularly explosive because an agreement was recently concluded between Russia and Ukraine to enable grain exports from the war-torn country. Experts had repeatedly accused Putin of using hunger as a weapon of war.

A firefighter puts out a blaze in Mykolayiv caused by Russian shelling in the city. © AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT- UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said it was probably the heaviest Russian shelling of the city to date, according to the BBC.

Ukraine war: Grain exports likely, according to Turkey

+++ 1 p.m.: Grain exports from the port of Odessa are very likely, according to the Turkish presidential spokesman. Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish media on Sunday that the conditions are good: “There is a high probability that the first ship will leave tomorrow morning,” Kalin said. The news portal reports Kyiv Independent with reference to Turkish media reports.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia blames Ukraine for drone attack

+++ 12.15 p.m.: On Sunday morning there was a drone attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet (see update from 7.45 a.m.). Russia blames Ukraine for the attack. The Zelenskyi government denies this. The Russian allegations are “a deliberate provocation,” said a spokesman for the Odessa regional administration in a video published on Telegram. “The liberation of occupied Ukrainian Crimea will be done in a different, much more effective way.”

+++ 11.30 a.m.: The Russian Navy is scheduled to receive Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles in the coming months. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech on “Navy Day” in St. Petersburg, according to the news agency Reuters reported. “The frigate Admiral Gorshkov will be the first to go into combat with these impressive weapons on board,” he said, praising the missiles as unique in the world.

News about the Ukraine war: NATO mission starts on Monday

+++ 11.00 a.m.: On Monday (August 1st) the NATO air police mission is to start. Part of it are Italian, Hungarian and German fighter planes patrolling over the Baltic States. “At a time when European security has been fundamentally changed by Russia’s war against Ukraine, NATO fighter jets are ready around the clock to protect Allied airspace,” said NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu. Germany is providing four Eurofighters for the mission.

+++ 10.00 a.m.: In a status report on the Ukraine war, the US think tank “Institute for the Study of War” analyzes that Russian troops are currently apparently concentrating on the cities of Bakhmut and Donetsk in the Donbass. “Russian commanders are likely trying to use recent successes in the Novoluhanske area to pressure Bakhmut from the east. Their efforts around the city of Donetsk are likely aimed at pushing Ukrainian forces out of the city’s artillery range,” it said. In addition, it is possible that the Russian military is trying to gain as much ground as possible in the Donetsk region in order to underpin the upcoming sham referendum with a troop presence. The information provided by the think tank cannot be independently verified.

News on the Ukraine war: Headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet hit in a drone attack

+++ 09.00 a.m.: The mayor of the city of Mykolayiv has given new details about the Russian attacks on Sunday night. It was the “strongest of all times” and various explosives were used. It happened between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., emphasized Oleksandr Sienkevych. A school and several private houses were partially destroyed. The rescue work is underway. The information provided by the mayor cannot be independently verified.

+++ 07.45 a.m.: The headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was apparently hit in a drone attack. As the governor of the city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Rasvoschajew, announced on Twitter, five employees of the headquarters were injured in the attack. “Early this morning, Ukrainian nationalists decided to spoil our Navy Day,” Rasvozhayev stressed. The “Day of the Navy” celebrations are taking place this Sunday, primarily in St. Petersburg. The achievements of the military are to be honored, similar to May 9, the “Day of Victory” over Nazi Germany.

+++ 07.00 a.m.: Thermobaric weapons, also known as vacuum bombs, may have been used in the attack on the camp for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka on Friday (July 29). The news portal Nexta reports that the damage to the building points to this. For example, a crater caused by a suspected rocket impact is missing. The Russian government subsequently claimed that a multiple rocket launcher of the “HIMARS” type was responsible. The US had recently delivered these to Ukraine. Ex-military man Thomas C. Theiner contradicted the claim from Moscow in a statement on Twitter. “Had a HIMAR hit, the building would be in ruins. However, the masonry is mostly still intact,” says Theimer. None of the above information can be independently verified.

+++ 6.30 a.m.: US fighter jets are to be stationed in Poland to support NATO’s “air shield” mission. The news portal reports Nexta.

+++ 06.00 a.m.: Russian shelling was also reported in Kharkiv on Sunday morning. Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed around 4:40 a.m. that numerous buildings were damaged. Apparently, this affects the Nemyschlianskyi district, like the news portal Kyiv Independent reported.

+++ 5.30 a.m.: In the early hours of the morning, the Russian army also launched attacks in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine. The mayor asked people to go to shelters.

First report from Sunday, July 31, 5:00 a.m.: Donetsk – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the population to leave the city of Donetsk immediately. He justified this with the massive rocket fire by the Russian army on the entire Donbass. On Saturday evening (July 30) he said in a video speech that it was no longer safe. “In the Donbass there are hundreds of thousands of people, tens of thousands of children, many refuse to leave.”

He urged the people of Donbass to make this decision. “Believe me,” he pleaded. “The more people leave the Donetsk region, the fewer people the Russian army can kill.” The government in Kyiv had previously ordered an official evacuation because the citizens had to get to safety in time before winter. With gas lines destroyed by Russian missiles, heating in the Donbass is likely to become almost impossible. Zelenskyj emphasized that everything is being organized for people to flee from the areas of the region still controlled by Ukraine. “Break up, we’ll help.” (do with dpa / AFP)