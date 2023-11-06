Home page politics

The Russian army is reportedly attacking a ceremony for Ukrainian soldiers – with devastating consequences for Kiev’s troops.

Zaporizhzhia – More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers are said to have been killed in a Russian missile attack on a military medal awarding ceremony near Zaporizhzhia on Friday. A video appeared on social media in which one of the soldiers explains that an incident occurred in the brigade stationed in Zaporizhia Oblast.

The soldier said one of their officers decided to hold a medal ceremony for the brigade in a frontline village. In addition to “a large number” of soldiers, civilians are also said to have been killed. The soldiers who died are said to be members of the 128th separate mountain infantry brigade. A video of the attack appeared on social media that appeared to have been filmed by a Russian drone.

Defense Ministry in Kyiv opens investigation

The Defense Ministry in Kiev has opened an investigation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in a statement on Saturday. The Ukrainian military, however, said that Russia had attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with an Iskander-type ballistic missile, killing soldiers and local residents. Neither the military nor the Defense Ministry provided details of the incident.

Ukrainian troops’ offensive stalls

In the Ukraine war According to British military experts, both sides are making little progress with their offensives. This emerged from the Defense Ministry’s daily intelligence update in London on Friday. The Ukrainian advance in the south is “relatively static” between two well-prepared Russian defensive positions. At the same time, there was a large-scale attack by the Russians near the town of Avdiivka in the eastern Donbass region came to a standstill in the face of strong Ukrainian defenses. However, there is still a risk of complete encirclement by Russian troops.

Russian troops suffer from bad weather

Things are also becoming increasingly difficult for the Russian invasion troops in Ukraine. According to British intelligence experts, they are already suffering from the bad weather conditions before the onset of winter. This emerges from the daily report from the Ministry of Defense in London on Sunday (November 5th).

Soldiers who had recently returned from the front complained at a conference in Moscow that they had been wet “from head to toe” for weeks, it was said. One of the men complained that they couldn’t even make a cup of tea for fear of attracting the attention of Ukrainian forces through a fire. The food is monotonous and the mud is omnipresent. (erpe/dpa)