A Russian missile landed in a Polish forest near the Ukrainian border – with a concrete warhead. In Poland, this causes ridicule.

Munich – In the Ukraine war, Russia is also relying on the use of missiles. For months, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense has had to repel thousands of missiles from Russia. Again and again, cities are hit that are not directly on the front line. Lviv, a city in western Ukraine right on the border with Poland, has also come under repeated fire.

In December 2022, during one such attack, a rocket accidentally fell in a forest in Poland. The rocket debris was found in April in the forest near the city of Bydgoszcz. Now the Polish Presidential Office has announced that the missile’s warhead has also appeared, as reported by the news portal t-online.de reported.

Russia’s missiles in the Ukraine war: warhead contains no explosives

According to the Polish government spokesman, the warhead contained no explosives. “It’s pretty special because it’s made of concrete,” remarked Pawel Szrot, head of the cabinet of President Andrzej Duda, on a radio show Rmf.fm at. “This missile cannot fly without the weight of the warhead. So someone put this top of the line Russian technology in there.”

It is possible that the concrete warhead was only used by the Russian military to confuse the Ukrainian air defenses. The missile found, a CH-55, is a Russian invention from the 1970s that was originally intended to be equipped with nuclear warheads. With a length of six meters, the rocket has a range of around 3,000 kilometers Berlin newspaper.

Russian missile lands in Poland: NATO state initiates investigations

The NATO member Poland immediately began investigating the course of events after the rocket hit. To this end, the country also requested support from the US secret service.

In the interview with the radio station Rmf.fm Head of Cabinet Pawel Szrot now praised the Polish President: “This whole difficult situation shows how important the role of the President is in our constitutional system. He has sided with Polish security interests.” In his opinion, Ukraine “needs support to protect its freedom, sovereignty and independence,” the radio station reports.

Russia recently announced that it is allegedly developing an unstoppable submarine missile that should be able to defeat all missile defense systems.

