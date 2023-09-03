Home page politics

A rocket has landed in a contested Ukrainian city but has not detonated. Photos and selfies with guns are spreading on social networks.

Kramatorsk – A dropped missile has drawn attention from residents in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. The rocket hit a street in Kramatorsk – but did not detonate. The impact site becomes an attraction and a selfie spot.

Ukraine: Undetonated Russian missile becomes attraction

The city in eastern Ukraine is repeatedly the scene of the Ukraine war. Rocket attacks are not uncommon. Now an unexploded rocket is stuck in the asphalt of a street – which quickly became a popular photo motif. Ukrainian war reporter Illia Ponomarenko published images of the deadly missile on the short message service X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. On a photo you can see a barrier tape in front of the rocket. That doesn’t seem to stop residents of the city from taking pictures of themselves with the gun. In another picture, a woman poses in front of the impacted rocket. A large number of photos and videos are circulating on the platform.

Air Raid: More missiles dropped over Kramatorsk

On Saturday (September 2) Russia dropped more rockets on Kramatorsk, including another weapon that did not detonate. “The occupiers struck at around 4:40 p.m. today, targeting the high-rise apartment building and land near the cemetery, damaging the pavement. The rocket that hit the apartment building did not explode. According to preliminary data, no one was injured,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, wrote on Telegram. According to residents, there were at least six explosions.

Repeated attacks: Rocket hit a café in June

Kramatorsk, as the front line of the Donetsk region, does not rest. In June, a Russian missile hit a café. At least ten civilians were killed in the attack, including three children, in the popular meeting place for foreign journalists and soldiers. (dpa/hk)