How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian missile destroys 19th-century church, killing two in Ukraine | Photo: Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP

The city of Odessa, Ukraine, suffered a new Russian attack this Sunday (23). The region is located on the Black Sea coast. Among the structures hit by the missile, a 19th-century cathedral, listed as a UN (United Nations) world heritage site, was destroyed.

In addition to the oldest building in the region, the attack destroyed six homes and residential buildings. The projectile also left two dead and 22 others injured. The attack was confirmed by Ukrainian officials who called the attack a “monster attack”.

According to the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, 19 projectiles were launched by Moscow overnight and, of these, Zelensky claims that nine were shot down. “Missiles against peaceful cities, against housing, against a cathedral […] There will be reprisals against Russian terrorists for what happened in Odessa,” he said.

Tension between the two countries increased this week, because the Kremlin suspended the agreement that allowed the export of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea – the agreement was the only point of “peace” between the two nations. Since then, Russia has attacked port regions in Ukraine. The country’s silos also entered the radar of the Russian attack.

While Zelensky blames Russia for this weekend’s destructive attacks, the Kremlin denies that it was responsible for such destruction. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the ruins left in the historic cathedral were not caused by Russia. The folder also claimed that the target of the attacks were only “facilities where terrorist acts were planned […] by means of unmanned vessels”.